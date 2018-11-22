KEMURIKUSA Anime Series Has Shared A New Key Visual
The official kemurikusa website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming fantasy sci-fi anime. The image shows the three main characters posing on a building and highlighting their personalities. Fans can tell which character is the lively one and which one is the more serious one. The site has more information on the series and the characters.
Studio Yaoyorozu's upcoming fantasy sci-fi anime series, Kemirikusa, has released a new key visual. Here is more information from the series and its official website.
The anime series is directed by Tatsuki, studio Yaoyorozu is animating the project, BS Fuji will stream the anime which has a release date of January 2019. The series got two original net animations in 2010 and 2012 also directed by Tatsuki but animated by irodori this time. The anime adapts this ONA, there is no manga series behind it.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]