KEMURIKUSA Anime Series Has Shared A New Key Visual

Studio Yaoyorozu's upcoming fantasy sci-fi anime series, Kemirikusa, has released a new key visual. Here is more information from the series and its official website.

The official kemurikusa website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming fantasy sci-fi anime. The image shows the three main characters posing on a building and highlighting their personalities. Fans can tell which character is the lively one and which one is the more serious one. The site has more information on the series and the characters.

The anime series is directed by Tatsuki, studio Yaoyorozu is animating the project, BS Fuji will stream the anime which has a release date of January 2019. The series got two original net animations in 2010 and 2012 also directed by Tatsuki but animated by irodori this time. The anime adapts this ONA, there is no manga series behind it.


