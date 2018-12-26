KEMURIKUSA Anime Series Releases New Television Commercial

Studio Yaoyorozu's upcoming fantasy sci-fi anime series, Kemurikusa , has shared a new television commercial. Here is more information on the series.

The official Kemurikusa Twitter account has shared a new television commercial for the upcoming action adventure anime series Kemurikusa. The video is 19 seconds long only and shows quick vignettes of characters and previews the theme song "KEMURIKUSA".

The artist behind the theme song is called Nano and is under the record company Flying Dog. The company produced a lyric video in order to promote both the song and the anime series.

The previous headline on this anime revealed that it will have 12 episodes, we now know the show will debut on TOKYO MX on January 9, 2019 and then hit Sun TV, BS Fuji and other networks. Amazon Prime will stream the show as well, 15 minutes before TOKYO MX.

Cast

Rin: Mikako Komatsu (Izumi Shimomura in Ajin)

Ritsu: Arisa Kiyoto (Noiseler in Kaiju Girls)

Rina: Tomomi Jiena Sumi (Kamen Rider Girls member)

Staff

Director: Tatsuki

Production: Yaoyorozu

Animation director: Yoshihisa Isa (Kemono Friends animation director)

Art director: Yuko Shiramizu (Kemono Friends art director)

Anime producer: Yoshitada Fukuhara (Kemono Friends anime producer)

Art design: Tatsuki

Character design/Modeling: irodori

Anime production: Yaoyorozu

Prodution: Yaoyorozu Kemurikusa Project