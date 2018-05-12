KEMURIKUSA Anime Series Shares Its Official Release Date

official kemurikusa website has shared the official release date of upcoming fantasy sci-fi anime series. The previous headline on this anime revealed that it will have 12 episodes, we now know the show will debut on TOKYO MX on January 9, 2019 and then hit Sun TV, BS Fuji and other networks. Amazon Prime will stream the show as well, 15 minutes before TOKYO MX.



Rin: Mikako Komatsu (Izumi Shimomura in Ajin)

Ritsu: Arisa Kiyoto (Noiseler in Kaiju Girls)

Rina: Tomomi Jiena Sumi (Kamen Rider Girls member)

Staff

Director: Tatsuki

Production: Yaoyorozu

Animation director: Yoshihisa Isa (Kemono Friends animation director)

Art director: Yuko Shiramizu (Kemono Friends art director)

Anime producer: Yoshitada Fukuhara (Kemono Friends anime producer)

Art design: Tatsuki

Character design/Modeling: irodori

Anime production: Yaoyorozu

Prodution: Yaoyorozu Kemurikusa Project



The series got two original net animations in 2010 and 2012 also directed by Tatsuki but animated by irodori this time. The anime adapts this ONA, there is no manga series behind it. The anime's site has more information behind the project, check it out if you want to dive deeper into the show.