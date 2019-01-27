KENGAN ASHURA Anime Series Shares New Promotional Video

Studio larx Entertainment's upcoming action martial arts anime series, Kengan Ashura , has revealed a new promotional video. Here is more information on the project.

The official Kengan Ashura YouTube channel has uploaded a new 58-second promotional video for the upocoming action martial arts anime series. The anime adaptation of the manga series written by Yabako Sandrovich is showing off new footage, introduces new characters, previews the theme song My First Story by KING & ASHLEY and confirms the 2019 release date in Netflix.



Netflix will be distributing the anime series with no specific release date yet. Seiji Kishi is on the director's chair, Makoto Uezu is in charge of series composition, Kazuaki Morita performs character desing and Yasuharu Takanshi is developing the music. The show's ending theme has not been revealed.



The manga series that inspired this anime has the same name and ran from Apirl 2012 to August 2018. The series has a total of 26 volumes with 256 chapters. Yabako Sandrovich wrote it and Daromeon drew the illustrations.