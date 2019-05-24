KENGAN ASHURA: New Video Reveals Promo Song For Series

Kengan Ashura is quickly reaching its release date and with that a brand new video, showing off the opening song , can be heard after the jump!

Ultra violent martial arts series, Kengan Ashura, is gearing up for a Netflix release this summer. The series was created by Yabako Sandrovich and was released in 2012. Recently, a new promo for the new show was released that showcases the opening theme "King and Ashley" by MY FIRST STORY. Check it out below!







Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments and tune in for Kengan Ashura on Netflix on July 31st!

