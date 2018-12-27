KOCHOKI: WAKAKI NOBUNAGA: New Original Anime Series Debuting In Summer 2019

A new original anime series, Kochoki: Wakaki Nobunaga, has been announced by Studio DEEN, the company behind the animation of this project. The series has a summer 2019 premiere date and has not listed the television networks that will be broadcasting it.



Several staff members from the Hakuoki franchise are teaming up again to bring this project to life. Atsuko Nakajim is under character design, Ryota Yamaguchi is the script supervisor and Megumu Sasano is writing the script. Other staff members include Kaoru Sawada as co-scriptwriter and Noriyuki Abe is in the director's chair.



The anime is described as being a "bold interpretation" on Oda Nobunaga, a historical figure that tells the story of his rivalry with his younger brother Nobuyuki. The Animage magazine will launch a novel adaptation in its February issue on January 10. The novel is a prequel spinoff with Sasano as the main writer.











Kochoki: Wakaki Nobunaga is out on summer 2019