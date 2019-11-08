KONO OTO TOMARE!: SOUNDS OF LIFE Reveals Its Second Half Promo Video

Music based anime series Kono Oto Tomare!: The Sounds Of Life, is premiering part 2 in Japan soon and a brand new promo video has been released, for it. Hit the jump to learn more!

The Koto club is a club that practices traditional Ja[anese string instruments. This genre of music, however does not has the same pull as the more modern musical styles, a problem young Takezo has to now deal with. If he is not able to find more members, his club will be terminated. But everything changes when a young delinquent barges through the door, demanding a seat. This is the premise to Kono Oto Tomare!: The Sound of Life, based on Amyu's manga Kono Oto Tomare! The second half of the series is slated to release this fall and a brand new promo video has just been released that can be seen below!







While the first half released in April and is now streaming on Funimation, the second half will be premiering on October 5th-14th on various other Japanese channels while also streaming as it releases on Funimation. Excited for part 2? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

