KOUYA NO KOTOBUKI HIKOUTAI Shares Its Second Promotional Video

The official BANDAI NAMCO Arts Channel has uploaded a new 1.23 minute promotional video for the upcoming original anime series Kouya no Kotobuki HIkoutai. The video has new footage from the series, shows heavy action battles in planes, reveals the official release date and previews the theme song by ZAQ.The anime series will be out on January 13 on TOKYO MX and TV Aichi and January 15 on MBS and BS11. Here is the staff and cast behind the project.Director, Sound Director - Tsutomu MizushimaEpisode Director - Yuusaku SaotomeOpening Theme - Soranone by ZAQEnding Theme - Tsubasa wo Motsumonotachi by Kirie (Sayumi Suzushiro), Enma (Eri Yukimura), Kate (Sayaka Nakaya), Leona (Asami Seto), Zara (Hibiku Yamamura), Chika (Miyu Tomita)Asami Seto as ReonaSayumi Suzushiro as KirieMiyu Tomita as ChikaHibiku Yamamura as ZaraSayaka Nakaya as KateEri Yukimura as EmmaWAO World and GEMBA are teamimg up and providing the animation for this project.as well as images of the planes that will appear in the show. The characters of Anna, Maria, Ady, Betty and Cindy were revealed and shared in promotional images.