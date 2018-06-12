KOUYA NO KOTOBUKI HIKOUTAI Shares Its Second Promotional Video
The official BANDAI NAMCO Arts Channel has uploaded a new 1.23 minute promotional video for the upcoming original anime series Kouya no Kotobuki HIkoutai. The video has new footage from the series, shows heavy action battles in planes, reveals the official release date and previews the theme song by ZAQ.
The original anime series by studios WAO World and GEMBA, Kouya No Kotobuki Hikoutai, has released its second promotional video. Here is more information on the show.
The anime series will be out on January 13 on TOKYO MX and TV Aichi and January 15 on MBS and BS11. Here is the staff and cast behind the project.
Staff
Director, Sound Director - Tsutomu Mizushima
Episode Director - Yuusaku Saotome
Opening Theme - Soranone by ZAQ
Ending Theme - Tsubasa wo Motsumonotachi by Kirie (Sayumi Suzushiro), Enma (Eri Yukimura), Kate (Sayaka Nakaya), Leona (Asami Seto), Zara (Hibiku Yamamura), Chika (Miyu Tomita)
Cast
Asami Seto as Reona
Sayumi Suzushiro as Kirie
Miyu Tomita as Chika
Hibiku Yamamura as Zara
Sayaka Nakaya as Kate
Eri Yukimura as Emma
WAO World and GEMBA are teamimg up and providing the animation for this project. The series recently revealed new character designs as well as images of the planes that will appear in the show. The characters of Anna, Maria, Ady, Betty and Cindy were revealed and shared in promotional images.
In a barren frontier where people trade goods with each other in order to help each other survive. The Kotobuki Squadron are bodyguards for hire, led by a strict but beautiful squadron leader, an unreliable commanding officer, and a true artisan of a crew chief. Alongside pilots who don't lack for personality, they take to the air in dogfights, letting the engine noise of their Hayabusa fighters ring out in the skies.
Kouya no Kotobuki Hikoutai hits screens on January 2019
