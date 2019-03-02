LAIDBACKERS Anime Film Previews Kizuna Ai Theme Song In New Video
The official Flying Dog YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.20-minute promotional video for the upcoming action adventure anime film Laidbackers. The video serves as a preview of the theme song Precious Piece by Kizuna Ai, the virtual YouTube character. Studio Gokumi's film will feature the character's song as a CD shipping on April 3.
The film will debut on April 5 and has a two-week screening scheduled for Japan in spring 2019. Sitting on the director's chair is Hiroyuki Hashimoto, Makoto Uezu is in charge of penning the script, Kei Tsuchiya performs the character design and Clock is the film's distributor.
Cast
Rina Hidaka
Himika Akaneya
You Taichi
Maria Naganawa
Yumi Uchiyama
Yumiri Hanamori
Saki Fujita
The studio is describing the film as the "final original theatrical anime of the Heisei era". kz is performing the stong titled Kamogawa Stampede. The anime is taking place in Kyoto and follows college student Kumi. Kumi is in charge of a candy store where he meets three women who were reincarnated into heroes in this world. The demon king, who is an elementary school student, asks for his help in the retrieval of some fragments.
In order to take over her grandmother's Dagashi store, art student Kumi Honamanuma moved to Kyoto. She met Harami Mino, K Kusanagi, Mai Haisaka, and a dog who lives in the store, which supposed to be empty. Kumi ended up living with these girls, who claim that they are heroes reincarnated to contemporary period to chase after the demon king. Harami and others seem to live in a peaceful life with no missions to to do anymore, Ran, who was demon king in the past and appears to be an elementary school girl from failing to reincarnate, one day. The story begins with Ran requesting to collect demon king's fragments.
LAIDBACKERS is out on spring 2019
