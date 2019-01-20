LOVE LIVE! SUNSHINE!! MOVIE Shares A New Highlight Video
The official Love Live! YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.50-minute promotional video for the upcoming slice of life anime film Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Moive: Over the Rainbow. The video has new footage from the film and puts together various scenes in order to describe a story.
The film opened in Japan on January 4, 2019 and earned over 98 million yen in three days since launch. It also streamed its first seven minutes for everyone to see. The film ranked in the #7 spot for earnings on its first weekend and got to the #8 position for amount of tickets sold.
Sakurako Kimino wrote the draft with Yuhei Murota handling character design, Tatsuya Kato was in charge of developing the music and studio Sunrise animated the film. The anime series aired from October 7, 2017 to December 30, 2017 with 13 episodes in total. Bandai Visual, Lantis, ASCII Media Works and Bushiroad produced the series. The North American license falls to Funimation, which released both seasons of the anime in an English version.
A sequel to the main series and follows the Aqours girls as they prepare to enroll at a new school. While the first and second years run into some unexpected trouble, the third years end up going mysteriously missing on the way to their graduation trip. Separated, the girls begin to realize the value of their friendships as they attempt to find a solution to their various crises.
Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie: Over the Rainbow is out now
