LOVE LIVE! SUNSHINE!! MOVIE Shares A New Highlight Video

Studio Sunrise's upcoming music slice of life anime film, Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie: Over the Rainbow , has shared a new video highlighting several parts of the project. Here is more.

The official Love Live! YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.50-minute promotional video for the upcoming slice of life anime film Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Moive: Over the Rainbow. The video has new footage from the film and puts together various scenes in order to describe a story.



The film opened in Japan on January 4, 2019 and earned over 98 million yen in three days since launch. It also streamed its first seven minutes for everyone to see. The film ranked in the #7 spot for earnings on its first weekend and got to the #8 position for amount of tickets sold.



Sakurako Kimino wrote the draft with Yuhei Murota handling character design, Tatsuya Kato was in charge of developing the music and studio Sunrise animated the film. The anime series aired from October 7, 2017 to December 30, 2017 with 13 episodes in total. Bandai Visual, Lantis, ASCII Media Works and Bushiroad produced the series. The North American license falls to Funimation, which released both seasons of the anime in an English version.