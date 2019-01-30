LOVE LIVE! SUNSHINE!! MOVIE Sold Over 500,000 Tickets

Studio Sunrise's upcoming music slice of life anime film, Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie: Over the Rainbow , has sold over 500,000 tickets. Here is more information on the film.

The official Love Live! Sunshinee!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow website has announced the film sold over 500,000 tickets in the Japanese box office. The movie debuted in Japan on January 4 and in its first three days at theaters, it earned $911,690 dollars.



The movie got the number 8 position in its first weekend with the total gross being a little over 6.52 million dollars. This number was recorded on Sunday. The film's draft was written by Sakurako Kimino, Yuhei Murota performed the character design, Tatsuya Kato developed the music and studio Sunrise animated the film.



The anime series ran from October 7, 2017 to December 30, 2017 and has 13 episodes in total. The following produced the movie: Bandai Visual, Lantis, ASCII Media Works and Bushiroad. The North American license falls to Funimation, which released both seasons of the anime in an English version.