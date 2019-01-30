LOVE LIVE! SUNSHINE!! MOVIE Sold Over 500,000 Tickets
The official Love Live! Sunshinee!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow website has announced the film sold over 500,000 tickets in the Japanese box office. The movie debuted in Japan on January 4 and in its first three days at theaters, it earned $911,690 dollars.
The movie got the number 8 position in its first weekend with the total gross being a little over 6.52 million dollars. This number was recorded on Sunday. The film's draft was written by Sakurako Kimino, Yuhei Murota performed the character design, Tatsuya Kato developed the music and studio Sunrise animated the film.
The anime series ran from October 7, 2017 to December 30, 2017 and has 13 episodes in total. The following produced the movie: Bandai Visual, Lantis, ASCII Media Works and Bushiroad. The North American license falls to Funimation, which released both seasons of the anime in an English version.
A sequel to the main series and follows the Aqours girls as they prepare to enroll at a new school. While the first and second years run into some unexpected trouble, the third years end up going mysteriously missing on the way to their graduation trip. Separated, the girls begin to realize the value of their friendships as they attempt to find a solution to their various crises.
Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie: Over the Rainbow is out now
