LUPIN III: New Anime Film Set For Release This Year
Lupin III is a franchise that has been going on for well over a decade and has garnered a mass of fans with its wit and charasma. Over the past few years, Lupin has had a sort of resurgence into the limelight. He has had a fifth part ti his anime that has released, A few specials, including a brand new one releasing at the end of January and even a live action film! Needless to say Lupin is back and better than ever. Luckily, that trend will be continuing as a new announcement has been made in regards to a new film. A teaser image was released that can be seen below.
Lupin III returns with new content, this year! A new film is in the works for the end of the year. Hit the jump for more on this new adventure!
The announcement was made on the NTV's Kinyo Road Show! Twitter and also revealed that the new film will have an expected release in Winter 2019. Fans of the series are no doubt excited for this information and we can expect more information as the year goes on. Excited for the new film? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
