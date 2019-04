LUPIN THE THIRD: Release Date Reveled For The Part 5 Premier On Toonami

A release date has been revealed for the 5th part of Lupin the Third, on Toonami. Hit the jump for more details on the upcoming premier!

It's time for viewers ofto watch past and present collide ashits airwaves this summer! On the programming block's Facebook it was revealed that fans of the character will get to see the titular hero in France utilizing classic cars adn high tech gadgetry to accomplish his missions. While not much news has been revealed yet there has been an official release date.will be released on Toonami on June 15th! Excited for the brand new show? Share your thoughts on the premier in the comments!