LUPIN THE THIRD: Release Date Reveled For The Part 5 Premier On Toonami
It's time for viewers of Toonami to watch past and present collide as Lupin the Third: Part 5 hits airwaves this summer! On the programming block's Facebook it was revealed that fans of the character will get to see the titular hero in France utilizing classic cars adn high tech gadgetry to accomplish his missions. While not much news has been revealed yet there has been an official release date.
A release date has been revealed for the 5th part of Lupin the Third, on Toonami. Hit the jump for more details on the upcoming premier!
Lupin the Third: Part 5 will be released on Toonami on June 15th! Excited for the brand new show? Share your thoughts on the premier in the comments!
