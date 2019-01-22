MADE IN ABYSS Anime Film Shares Its U.S. Premiere Date

Anime streaming and dubbing company Sentai Filmworks has announced the U.S. premiere date for the first fantasy mystery anime film Made in Abyss. The film will premiere in the Regal Cinema in Los Angeles under the title Journey's Dawn on March 15.



Sentai will have a red carppet event with the following guests: Masayuki Kojima (the film's director), Kevin Penkin (the soundtrack composer), Hiromitsu Iijima (the music producer) and Shinpei Yamashita (the producer for the film).



Sentai confirmed it will screen the second film this year but did not specify which month. The first movie premiered in Japan on January 4, 2019 and the second one on January 18, 2019. The anime series that inspired the film, Made in Abyss, aired from July 2017 to September 2017 with 13 episodes in total. Masayuki Kojima directed the films as well as storyboard writing,

Kinema Citrus animated the project.

The manga series used as source material is written by Akihito Tsukushi and has been published by the Web Comic Gamma since October 2012. The anime series has a second season planned but there is no information on the project yet.







The enigmatic Abyss is an unforgiving and deadly place. Despite the dangers, it still captures the imagination of explorers such as Riko who wishes to follow in her mother's footsteps and trains hard to become a Cave Raider. One day, she receives news that her mother died in the Abyss, yet a mysterious note tells Riko that her mother may still be alive. Vowing to uncover the truth about her mother's fate, Riko embarks on a journey with a humanoid robot boy name Reg. Together, they will discover if they have what it takes to survive where so many others have perished.