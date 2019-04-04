MADE IN ABYSS: WANDERING TWILIGHT Dub Trailer Streamed

The second Made in Abyss compilation film, Wandering Twilight, has unveiled its first English dubbed trailer. Hit the jump to see what is in store for fans!

After the success of Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn, in both Japan and in the west. The second film in the anime compilation series, Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight, will also be getting a US release! The second film in the series released in Japan on January 18th of this year, about a couple weeks after the first. This next film has had a dubbed trailer released by Sentai Filmworks that can be seen below!







The film has had a US red carpet premier on March 15th; which had the film's director, composer and film and music composers. While no official release date has been set for US release of the film, we can expect news of it soon considering that the third film in the series Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul, will be getting a Japanese release in January of 2020. Excited for the upcoming dub? Share your thoughts in the comments!

