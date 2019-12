Makoto Shinkai Gets Recognized For WEATHERING WITH YOU In Animation Magazine's Best Of 2019 List

Best Animated Feature (Major Studio)

Klaus (Netflix)

Runner Up: Toy Story 4 (Disney/Pixar)

Best Animated Feature (Indie/Intl.)

Missing Link (LAIKA)

Runner Up: I Lost My Body (Xilam/Netflix)

Best Animated Short

Hair Love (Sony)

Runner Up: Kitbull (Pixar)

Best New Animated Series

Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)

Runner Up: Infinity Train (Cartoon Network)

Best Primetime TV Series

Rick and Morty (Cartoon Network)

Runner Up: Bob’s Burgers (FOX)

Best Family TV Series

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Runner Up: We Bare Bears (Cartoon Network)

Best Preschool Show

Ask the Storybots (JibJab Media, Netflix)

Runner Up: Arthur (9 Story Media, WGBH)

Best Major Studio

Pixar

Runner Up: DreamWorks

Best Indie Studio

LAIKA

Runner Up: GKIDS

Best Animation Outlet

Netflix

Runner Up: Cartoon Network

Best Feature Director

Tie: Sergio Pablos (Klaus) and Makoto Shinkai (Weathering With You)

Runners Up: Jennifer Lee & Chris Buck (Frozen II)

Best Showrunner/Creator

Genndy Tartakovsky (Primal)

Runner Up: Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe)

Best Voice Over Artist

Tie: Tara Strong and Tony Hale

Runner Up: Aimee Carrero

Best Animation Software

Toon Boom Harmony

Runner Up: Maya

Best Animation School

CalArts

Runner Up: Savannah College of Art and Design

Best Intl. TV Animation Player

Cartoon Saloon

Runner Up: Cake

Best Conference, Event or Festival

Annecy Festival and Market

Runner Up: MIP Junior

Amongst the many winners and runner ups in animation that took the category top spots in Animation Magazine's Best of 2019 list it is easy to find films by Dreamworks or Pixar. Fans expect to see names likeandin the winner and runner up columns - as 2019 was a solid year for animation both in terms of that fourth film and the fourth season of the series on Adult Swim.However, anime films often go under the radar and that's why it is refreshing to see GKIDS take the runner up spot for Best Indie Studio - but more importantly than that is the Best Feature Director win which went to Makoto Shinkai - the Director ofan anime film which we previously reported on earlier in the year.It's great to see that the world is opening up more to animation and with that comes not just cartoons - but anime too. Check out the full list of all seventeen categories with the winners and runner ups below!Do you disagree with any of these choices? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!