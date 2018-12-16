MANARIA FRIENDS Anime Series Shares Its Second Promotional Video

The official Cygames YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.46 minute promotional video for the upcoming supernatural magic anime series Rage of Bahamut: Manaria Friends. The video has new footage from the series and shows the different lifestyles the main characters of the show have. The television networks broadcasting the show are: TOKYO MX, BS11, AT-X and J:COM on January 20, 2019.
Hideki Okamoto is directing the series, Satoko Sekine is under series composition, Yoshida Minami does the character design, Takashi Watanabe produces the music and CygamesPictures animates the project. The main voice cast is: Yoko Hikasa as Anne, Ayaka Fukuhara as Grea, Nana Mizuki as Hanna, Wataru Hatano as Owen, Kimiko Koyama as Roux and Kikuko Inoue as Miranda.
This is the story of an encounter between a normal person and a demon. The world is mixed with every race: humans, gods and demons. The manga that inspired this anime published from May 2016 to November 2017 with 2 volumes and 16 chapters. Kenji Mizuta wrote the story and drew the illustrations.
Mobile game developer Cygames opened an official website for a TV anime titled Shingeki no Bahamut: Manaria Friends. It was originally scheduled for 2016 but has been postponed indefinitely. It is an adaptation of a popular event, Manaria Mahou Gakuin (Manaria Magic Academy), within the Shingeki no Bahamut social game.
Manaria Friends is out on January 20, 2019
