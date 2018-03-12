MINI TOJI Anime Series Has An Official Release Date

Studio Gokumi's action fantasy anime series, Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko , has as spin-off series coming out titled Mini Toji and it now has an official release date.

The official Mini Toji website has shared the official release date of the upcoming fantasy anime spin-off series of the same name. This series features mini versions of the characters from the Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko anime and the Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi mobile game. The series will launch on January 5, 2019 and will be broadcasted on the following networks: Tokyo MX, BS11 and MBS.

Yuu Nobuta is directing the series, Aoi Akashiro is under series composition, Hiromi Ogata performs character design and Project No.9 is the studio animating it. The voice cast is the following: Kaede Hondo as Kanami Eto, Saori Onishi as Joza Himekawa, Waka Azu as Mai Yanase, Nikko Nikko as Sayaka Itomi, Matsuda Risa as Maiko Kaoru and Suzuki Eri as Erien Ogura Kenji.

The anime series this series is spinning off from aired from January 5, 2018 to June 22, 2018 and has 24 episodes. Funimation has the English license and Studio Gokumi animated it. The manga series that inspired this anime has been publishing since October 26, 2017 and is written and drawn by Sakae Saitou while Shounen Ace serializes it.