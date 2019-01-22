MIRAI Anime Film Has Been Nominated For The Animated Feature Oscar

Studio Chizu's adventure drama fantasy anime film, Mirai of the Future , has been nominated for an animated feature Oscar. Here are the details behind the nomination and more on the movie.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards or Oscars. The anime film Mirai of the Future has been nominated for the Animated Feature Film category along with the following: Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Verse: Into the Spider-Verse.

There are no animated shorts nominated this time, the Animated Short Film category had zero nominations.

Here is the list of the movies that were submitted for the award:

Naoko Yamada and Kyoto Animation's Liz and the Blue Bird

Nobuyuki Takeuchi, Akiyuki Simbo, and SHAFT's Fireworks

Masaaki Yuasa and Science SARU's Lu over the wall and Night is Short, Walk On Girl

Isamu Imakake and HS Pictures Studio's The Laws of the Universe: Part 1

Studio 4°C and Ankama's MFKZ

Mari Okada and P.A. Works' Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms



English Dub Cast

Victoria Grace as Mirai

John Cho as the father

Rebecca Hall as the mother

Daniel Dae Kim as the great-grandfather

Animation is Film Festival in Los Angeles premiered t he English dub version of the movie on October 19 and it was screened on 700 theaters. The English subtitled versions were screened on November 29 and December 5 with the English dubbed verison screening on December 8.

The film came out on July 2018 in Japan and is directed by Mamoru Hosoda who also writes the script and is the original creator. Yuuichirou Saitou and Genki Kawamura are the producers and Tatsurou Yamshita performs a theme song.