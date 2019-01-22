MIRAI Anime Film Has Been Nominated For The Animated Feature Oscar
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards or Oscars. The anime film Mirai of the Future has been nominated for the Animated Feature Film category along with the following: Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Verse: Into the Spider-Verse. There are no animated shorts nominated this time, the Animated Short Film category had zero nominations.
Studio Chizu's adventure drama fantasy anime film, Mirai of the Future, has been nominated for an animated feature Oscar. Here are the details behind the nomination and more on the movie.
Here is the list of the movies that were submitted for the award:
Naoko Yamada and Kyoto Animation's Liz and the Blue Bird
Nobuyuki Takeuchi, Akiyuki Simbo, and SHAFT's Fireworks
Masaaki Yuasa and Science SARU's Lu over the wall and Night is Short, Walk On Girl
Isamu Imakake and HS Pictures Studio's The Laws of the Universe: Part 1
Studio 4°C and Ankama's MFKZ
Mari Okada and P.A. Works' Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms
English Dub Cast
Victoria Grace as Mirai
John Cho as the father
Rebecca Hall as the mother
Daniel Dae Kim as the great-grandfather
Animation is Film Festival in Los Angeles premiered the English dub version of the movie on October 19 and it was screened on 700 theaters. The English subtitled versions were screened on November 29 and December 5 with the English dubbed verison screening on December 8.
The film came out on July 2018 in Japan and is directed by Mamoru Hosoda who also writes the script and is the original creator. Yuuichirou Saitou and Genki Kawamura are the producers and Tatsurou Yamshita performs a theme song.
When four-year-old Kun meets his new baby sister, his world is turned upside down. Named Mirai (meaning “future”), the baby quickly wins the hearts of Kun’s entire family. As his mother returns to work, and his father struggles to run the household, Kun becomes increasingly jealous of baby Mirai... until one day he storms off into the garden, where he encounters strange guests from the past and future – including his sister Mirai, as a teenager. Together, Kun and teenage Mirai go on a journey through time and space, uncovering their family’s incredible story. Directed by Mamoru Hosoda, and featuring the voices of John Cho, Rebecca Hall, and Daniel Dae Kim.
An official selection at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, and the epic capstone of director Mamoru Hosoda’s career, Mirai is a sumptuous, magical, and emotionally soaring adventure about the ties that bring families together and make us who we are.
Mirai of the Future starts hitting theaters on November 29
