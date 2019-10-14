MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM Collaborates With OWNDAYS For 40th Anniversary
With the 40th anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam being this year, it has been announced that Japanese eyewear supplier Owndays is collaborating to help celebrate the occasion! Owndays will be creating a RX-78-2 Head Glasses Case and frame series for fans to get their hands on! Check out the merchandise in the pictures down below:
The RX-78-2 Head Glasses Case has been crafted at a 1:7 scale and is modeled after the iconic and easily recognizable look of the original Gundam piloted by Amuro Ray. Complete with all the technical panels, the glasses case features compartments that slide out and open to hold an assortment of frames. The frame series that is accompanying the case are crafted out of stainless steel and have colors tied to the RX-78-2, Dom Trooper and Zaku Mobile Suits.
Sadly for fans it has not yet been announced how to purchase or preorder RX-78-2 Head Glasses Case and accompanying frames. Owndays is expected to release the 40th anniversary items in early 2020 so keep an eye out for an announcement!
What are your thoughts on the merchandise? Are you going to pick up a pair of glasses and the case for yourself? Let us know what your thoughts are by leaving a comment down below and stay tuned for more news!
