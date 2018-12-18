MY GIRLFRIEND IS SHOBITCH Anime Reveals English Dub Trailer

The official Sentai Filmworks YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.27 minute trailer for the upcoming English dub version of the comedy anime series My Girlfriend is Shobitch. The video serves as an introduction to the characters and their new English voice actors. The trailer has scenes from different episodes as well, it does not spoil much of the story and states that the Complete Collection of the series is available in Sentai's website right now.
Kyle Jones is directing the English dub with the following cast:
Gareth West as Shinozaki
Katelyn Barr as Akiho
Christina Kelly as Shizuku
Amber Lee Connors as Rina
Brittany Lauda as Kanata
Joslin Johnson as Igarashi
Daman Mills as Seiya
Rachael Messer as Fuyumi
Alan Brincks as Natsuo
Margaret McDonald as Misaki
Juliet Simmons as Shizumori
Courtney Lomelo as Koshimizu
Carolyn Johnson as Omori
Scott Gibbs as Kurono
Tyler Galindo as Emisawa
Avery Smithhart
Mike Haimoto
Nathan Wilson
Caitlynn French
The Blu-ray Disc collection is out on February 12 and will have both OVAs the series produced. The original version of the anime series aired from October 12, 2017 to December 13, 2017 and has 10 episodes plus two OVAs. Nobuyoshi Nagayama directed it, Hideki Shirane wrote the script, Shunsuke Takizawa produced the music and Takashi Tachizaki produced the series.
The manga series that inspired this series is written and illustrated by Namiru Matsumoto and has been published by Kadokawa Shoten in the Comic Newtype magazine since July 20, 2015. It has 4 volumes out right now with no official English translation.
Haruka Shinozaki manages to pluck up the courage to ask his long-time crush, Akiho Kosaka, to be his girlfriend. Much to Haruka's surprise, she agrees; however, her nervous yet blunt approach to sexual topics often leads to misunderstandings. And though Haruka only has eyes for Akiho, it doesn't stop the rest of his classmates from flirting with him.
