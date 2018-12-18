MY GIRLFRIEND IS SHOBITCH Anime Reveals English Dub Trailer

Gareth West as Shinozaki

Katelyn Barr as Akiho

Christina Kelly as Shizuku

Amber Lee Connors as Rina

Brittany Lauda as Kanata

Joslin Johnson as Igarashi

Daman Mills as Seiya

Rachael Messer as Fuyumi

Alan Brincks as Natsuo

Margaret McDonald as Misaki

Juliet Simmons as Shizumori

Courtney Lomelo as Koshimizu

Carolyn Johnson as Omori

Scott Gibbs as Kurono

Tyler Galindo as Emisawa

Avery Smithhart

Mike Haimoto

Nathan Wilson