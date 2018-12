MY GIRLFRIEND IS SHOBITCH Anime Reveals English Dub Trailer

The official Sentai Filmworks YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.27 minute trailer for the upcoming English dub version of the comedy anime series My Girlfriend is Shobitch. The video serves as an introduction to the characters and their new English voice actors. The trailer has scenes from different episodes as well, it does not spoil much of the story and states that the Complete Collection of the series isright now.Kyle Jones is directing the English dub with the following cast:

Gareth West as Shinozaki

Katelyn Barr as Akiho

Christina Kelly as Shizuku

Amber Lee Connors as Rina

Brittany Lauda as Kanata

Joslin Johnson as Igarashi

Daman Mills as Seiya

Rachael Messer as Fuyumi

Alan Brincks as Natsuo

Margaret McDonald as Misaki

Juliet Simmons as Shizumori

Courtney Lomelo as Koshimizu

Carolyn Johnson as Omori

Scott Gibbs as Kurono

Tyler Galindo as Emisawa

Avery Smithhart

Mike Haimoto

Nathan Wilson