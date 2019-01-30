MY ROOMMATE IS A CAT Anime Reveals Its English Dub Cast

Authors Minatuki, Tunami, Futatsuya and As' comedy slice of life anime adaptation, My Roommate is a Cat , has revealed its English dub cast. Here are the details on the staff.

One of the voice actors for the English dub cast of the anime series My Roommate is a Cat has revealed the full cast behind the project. Voice actor Jeremy Inman went to Twitter and revealed Funimation's English dub cast including the following actors:



Director - Jeremy Inman

Austin Tindle

Jad Saxton

Josh Grelle

Kyle Igneczi



There is no word on who these actors will be playing, as soon as more on their roles are revealed, we will let you know. The anime series is adapting the manga written by Minatsuki and illustrated by As Futatsuya. The series premiered on January 9 and Crunchyroll is streaming the series with English subtitles. Here are the staff and cast behind the show's Japanese original version.

Staff

Director - Kaoru Suzuki

Series Composition - Hitomi Mieno

Opening Theme - Unkonwn World by Schrodinger's Cat adding Kotringo

Ending Theme - Kimi no Tonari Watashi no Basho by Yoshino Nanjo

Studio - Zero-G

Cast

Haruka Yamazaki as Haru

Kensho Ono as Subaru Mikazuki

Ayumu Murase as Hachi

Kenjirou Tsuda as Roku

Yoshiki Nakajima as Yuugo Oukami

Chika Anzai as nana Oukami

Shun Horie as Hiroto Yasaka

Hiro Shimono as Atsushi Kawase

Tomokazu Sugita

Hisako Tojo

Megumi Toyoguchi

Daisuke Ono



The manga series has been published by Flex Comix in the Comic Polaris magazine since June 4, 2015 and has 25 chapters as of right now. The anime series is listed with 12 episodes for its first season and it will be released across three home video releases.



Novelist Subaru Mikazuki, who is shy and not good with other people, and Haru, the cat that has been living a severe stray life. This is a story of them suddenly living together and describes the happiness of living together from both point of views.