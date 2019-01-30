MY ROOMMATE IS A CAT Anime Reveals Its English Dub Cast

One of the voice actors for the English dub cast of the anime series My Roommate is a Cat has revealed the full cast behind the project. Voice actor Jeremy Inman went to Twitter and revealed Funimation's English dub cast including the following actors:
Director - Jeremy Inman
Austin Tindle
Jad Saxton
Josh Grelle
Kyle Igneczi
There is no word on who these actors will be playing, as soon as more on their roles are revealed, we will let you know. The anime series is adapting the manga written by Minatsuki and illustrated by As Futatsuya. The series premiered on January 9 and Crunchyroll is streaming the series with English subtitles. Here are the staff and cast behind the show's Japanese original version.
Staff
Director - Kaoru Suzuki
Series Composition - Hitomi Mieno
Opening Theme - Unkonwn World by Schrodinger's Cat adding Kotringo
Ending Theme - Kimi no Tonari Watashi no Basho by Yoshino Nanjo
Studio - Zero-G
Cast
Haruka Yamazaki as Haru
Kensho Ono as Subaru Mikazuki
Ayumu Murase as Hachi
Kenjirou Tsuda as Roku
Yoshiki Nakajima as Yuugo Oukami
Chika Anzai as nana Oukami
Shun Horie as Hiroto Yasaka
Hiro Shimono as Atsushi Kawase
Tomokazu Sugita
Hisako Tojo
Megumi Toyoguchi
Daisuke Ono
The manga series has been published by Flex Comix in the Comic Polaris magazine since June 4, 2015 and has 25 chapters as of right now. The anime series is listed with 12 episodes for its first season and it will be released across three home video releases.
Novelist Subaru Mikazuki, who is shy and not good with other people, and Haru, the cat that has been living a severe stray life. This is a story of them suddenly living together and describes the happiness of living together from both point of views.
Doukyonin wa Hiza Tokidoki Atama no Ue hits screens on January 9, 2019