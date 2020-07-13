MY TEEN ROMANTIC COMEDY SNAFU CLIMAX: Series Reveals How Many Episodes Are In The Final Season

As the final season to My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax! begins to air, an official listing has been shown revealing how many episodes are in the season. Hit the jump for more information!

Since its inception almost a decade ago, Wataru Watari's My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected has been captivating readers with its witty and heartfelt romantic comedy beats, which have allowed the series to separate itself from its contemporaries.

The series, which follows a cynical young man after he is forced to join a service club to help his mood, has been a huge hit for readers, and even spawned an anime! My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU was the first, but certainly not the least as two more seasons were later released.

The second season, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Too! continued the story of the main character and was released with such positive response that the series was able to stream on Crunchyroll, along with the first season! Now, the stage has been set for the final season, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax, which has been airing new episodes since the beginning of July!

According to the show's official website, the episode listings for the DVD releases of the final season reveal that the third season will contain a total of 12 episodes. With such a generous amount of episodes, the story will most definitely have enough time to tie up any loose ends before it concludes. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





Hachiman Hikigaya is a cynic. "Youth" is a crock, he believes--a sucker's game, an illusion woven from failure and hypocrisy. But when he turns in an essay for a school assignment espousing this view, he's sentenced to work in the Service Club, an organization dedicated to helping students with problems in their lives! How will Hachiman the Cynic cope with a job that requires--gasp!--optimism?



My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax is airing now and is streaming on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll.