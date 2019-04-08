NCSOFT Develops An A.I. That Will Transform Your Face Into Anime
NCSoft the video game company has a few researchers who have introduced a program that uses Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) to transform real-life people into anime characters. The researchers Jun-Ho Kim, Minjae Kim, Hyeonwoo Kang, and Kwanghee Lee also released the program code on Github and published a research paper detailing their findings. Check out the results in the image down below!
The video game company NCSoft has developed a new A.I. that uses Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) to transform real-life people into anime characters. Check out the results after the jump!
The research team also expanded with a few tests of the technology to include species swapping! Check out the results of the species swapping with dogs and cats down below! Though the program definitely has to keep learning to get near the professional level, the current results are pretty impressive!
The tech industry has continuously been making strides to develop artificial intelligence programs to help with the anime production workload. It started back in 2017 with Dwango's Yuichi Yagi debuted an AI program that creates in-between animation. Imagica Group and OLM Digital joined forces with the Nara Institute of Science and Technology (NAIST) to develop a technique for automatic coloring, further expanding AI options. And now NCSoft has added to list by using Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) to transform real-life people into anime characters!
What are your thoughts on the A.I.'s transformations? Do you think the technology will continue getting more impressive? What do you think you would like as an anime character? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment in the comment section down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]