Netflix And Zack Snyder's ARMY OF THE DEAD Zombie Anime Sets All-Star Voice Cast

In addition to the live-action sequel to Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead, Netflix also commissioned a spinoff anime that will tell the origin story of Dave Bautista military mercenary character named Scott.

Army of the Dead, a sequel to the 2004 film Dawn of the Dead was originally in development at Warner Bros. before Netflix acquired the rights to the project in January 2019. Netflix must be pleased with how the project is progressing as last month, it was announced that the project would be receiving a live-action prequel and an anime spinoff.

Additional details on the anime spinoff have been revealed with the streaming platform confirming the voice cast which includes Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater, Harry Lennix, Ross Butler, Anya Chalotra, Vanessa Hudgens, Yetide Badaki, Christina Wren, Monica Barbaro, Jena Malone and Nolan North. Manganieloo, Lennix, and Wren previously worked with Snyder on various DCEU projects while Malone starred in Snyder's 2011 fantasy-action flick, Sucker Punch.

In addition to the voice cast above, the actors starring in the live-action project are also expected to voice characters in the anime, including Dave Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick and Ella Purnell.

According to Deadline, the anime is set to focus on the early days of the zombie outbreak as the mercenary group seeks to protect their loved ones. The exact episode count of the anime series is unknown but Snyder will direct 2 episodes while Man of Steel and Justice League storyboard artist (as well as frequent DC Animated film director) Jay Oliva will direct 2 others.

Army of the Dead currently has a 2021 release date with Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas set to be released sometime after the live-action sequel drops.