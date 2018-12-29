New Anime About Girls In Tights, MIRU TIGHTS, Has Been Announced

A rainy morning in April. Cherry blossoms are struck by the rain and floats in the puddle. High school students enter the school gate, carrying various colors of umbrellas.

"Good morning, Ren," Yua greeted Ren, wearing wet tights in front of the shoe cupboard. When Ren faced her glumly, Homi, who was drenched, joined them as if she is jumping. The girls discuss the new semester.