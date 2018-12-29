New Anime About Girls In Tights, MIRU TIGHTS, Has Been Announced
A new original short web anime titled Miru Tights has been announced with a release date of early summer 2019. This short story is written by Yomu who is known for his work illustrating women in tights. A promotional video as well as key visual has been shared, giving fans a first look at short sneak peeek at what this project has in store.
The teaser visual has the three main characters of the show, high school girls: Yua, Ren and Homi. Just so fans know how specific this anime is about the subject of tights, the girls have their own style of tights they like. Yua goes for 30 denier tights which are sheer, Ren uses 60 denier tights or opaque and Homi usually wears 110 denier tights which are thick.
Staff
Director: Yuki Ogawa
Writer: Fumiaki Maruto
Character Design: Yukari Hibino
Music: Shade
Color Design: Fusako Nakao
Art Director: Hirotsugu Kakoi
Director of Photography: Mitsuhiro Satō
Editor: Masato Yoshitake
Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa
Studio: Yokohama Animation Lab
Production: TRUSS
There is no information on the cast or broadcast schedule. We don't know where fans will be able to stream this new project. However, as soon as more details pop up, we will let you know.
A rainy morning in April. Cherry blossoms are struck by the rain and floats in the puddle. High school students enter the school gate, carrying various colors of umbrellas.
"Good morning, Ren," Yua greeted Ren, wearing wet tights in front of the shoe cupboard. When Ren faced her glumly, Homi, who was drenched, joined them as if she is jumping. The girls discuss the new semester.
The girls live their irreplaceable school life as the seasons change.
Miru Tights is out in 2019
