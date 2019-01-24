New Original Anime Series FAIRY GONE Has Been Announced
Studio P.A. Works has announced a new original television anime series titled Fairy Gone. The new series will premiere on April and be directed by the person behind Cells at Work! and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, Kenichi Suzuki.
The Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash author, Ao Jumonji, will be writing the script. Haruhisa Nakata is the original character designer, she drew all of the characters we will see as well as the fairies. Takako Shimizu designed the animation version of the characters, NoW_NAME is under music production and performs the opening theme KNOCK on the CORE.
Cast
Kana Ichinose as Maria Noel
Tomoaki Maeno as Free Underbar
Ayaka Fukuhara as Veronica Thorn
Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ulfran Low
The new promotional video in the TOHO animation YouTube channel introduces the characters as well as the other creatures in the show and their voice actors. Check out the video below to see the official character designs and make sure to read the anime's summary below the video.
The anime is set in a world where fairies possess and reside within animals, granting them special powers. By surgically removing and transplanting the organs of a possessed animal into a human, humans can partially summon the fairy and use it as a weapon. Eventually, such individuals were used for war, and were called "Fairy Soldiers." After a long war, these soldiers lost their purpose, and had to reintegrate into society. From the government, to the mafia, and even becoming terrorists, each tread their own path.
The story begins nine years after the end of the war, and centers on the protagonist Maria. Maria is a fresh recruit of "Dorothea," an organization dedicated to the investigation and suppression of fairy-related crimes and incidents. Even in peacetime, the government is still unstable after the war. Many criminals still have lingering wounds from the previous conflict, and there are terrorist groups bent on revenge. This is the story of Fairy Soldiers seeking their own justice in a chaotic postwar world.
Fairy gone is out in April
