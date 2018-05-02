New PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING Japanese Trailer Shows Off More Kaijus

Earlier today, Japanese entertainment news website Cinema Today began streaming a promotional video for the Pacific Rim Uprising sequel film. In the newly released video it previews an incoming Kaiju attack. Check it out down below!







A new trailer for the film debuted at the ”Daizekkyō Ōen Jōei-kai with Mizuki Ichiro" event at United Cinemas Toyosu in Tokyo on Sunday. The event featured a special 4DX screening of the Mazinger Z: Infinity anime film with a musical performance by Ichiro Mizuki.



The film will open on March 23, 2018 after a delay, and will open on April 13 in Japan.



John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Finn) is playing the lead role in the film as the son of Idris Elba's Stacker Pentecost character from the first Pacific Rim film. Actress and singer Cailee Spaeny (Counting to 1,000) is playing the lead female role in the film.



What are your thoughts on the new trailer? Are you going to be seeing this movie when it hits theaters? Let us know what you are thinking down below!

