NON NON BIYORI VACATION Anime Film Launches Its Blu-ray In February

Studio Silver Link's comedy slice of life anime film, Non Non Biyori Movie Vacation , will launch its Blu-ray package on February. Here is more information on the film.

The official nonnontv Twitter account has announced that its Blu-ray and Blu-ray/DVD package will be out in February 27, 2019. The website has a lot of information regarding the features in the packages as well as the differences between them. The site is also selling the opening theme song from the film in a CD, a special Blu-ray titled Nunyori Nyanryan Bokusuku and a comic titled Nonbi no yori.

The film premiered on August 25th in a total of 27 Japanese movie theaters and adapts the story of the "Arc of the Journey to Okinawa" from the original manga.

The team and the cast returns from the television series, with their voices:

Kotori Koiwai - Renge Miyauchi

Rie Murakawa - Hotaru Ichijō

Ayane Sakura - Natsumi Koshigaya

Kana Asumi - Komari Koshigaya

Kaori Nazuka - Kazuho Miyauchi

Rina Satou - Kaede Kagayama

Misato Fukuen - Hikage Miyauchi