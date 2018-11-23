NON NON BIYORI VACATION Anime Film Launches Its Blu-ray In February
The official nonnontv Twitter account has announced that its Blu-ray and Blu-ray/DVD package will be out in February 27, 2019. The website has a lot of information regarding the features in the packages as well as the differences between them. The site is also selling the opening theme song from the film in a CD, a special Blu-ray titled Nunyori Nyanryan Bokusuku and a comic titled Nonbi no yori.
Studio Silver Link's comedy slice of life anime film, Non Non Biyori Movie Vacation, will launch its Blu-ray package on February. Here is more information on the film.
The film premiered on August 25th in a total of 27 Japanese movie theaters and adapts the story of the "Arc of the Journey to Okinawa" from the original manga. The team and the cast returns from the television series, with their voices:
Kotori Koiwai - Renge Miyauchi
Rie Murakawa - Hotaru Ichijō
Ayane Sakura - Natsumi Koshigaya
Kana Asumi - Komari Koshigaya
Kaori Nazuka - Kazuho Miyauchi
Rina Satou - Kaede Kagayama
Misato Fukuen - Hikage Miyauchi
Ryoko Shintani - Konomi Fujimiya
Shinya Kawatsura is in charge of the direction under the SILVER LINK studio, while Reiko Yoshida writes the script. Mai Otsuka adapts the character designs to the anime, while the funds are put by KUSANAGI. Toshiki Kameyama (grooover) is the sound director, Hiromi Mizutani composes the music and Lantis is in charge of the musical production. The manga series is written and illustrated by Atto, it has been publishing since September 26, 2009 under Comic Alive's serialization.
