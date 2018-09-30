OREGAIRU, MY TEEN ROMANTIC COMEDY SNAFU's 13th Volume Has Been Delayed
The official gagagabunko website has stated that Oregairu's upcoming 13th volume of the Light Novel series has been delayed until November 20th.
Authors Watari, Wataru and Pontan 8's comedy romance school novel series, My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected, has delayed the release date of its upcoming 13th volume. Here is more info.
The series has been publishing since March 2011 and as of right now, has 12 volumes out. There is no explanation as to why the volume has been delayed.
Oregairu has created many spin-offs, adaptations and alternative versions. The anime adaptation of the same name aired from April 2013 to June 2013 with a total of 13 episodes.
Brain's Base animated the project and Sentai Filmworks licensed it. The series has a sequel with a total of 13 episodes airing from April 2015 to June 2015.
As soon as more information on the novel pops up, we will let you know.
Hachiman Hikigaya, a student in Soubu High School, is a cynical loner due to his traumatic past experiences in his social life. This eventually led to him developing a set of "dead fish eyes" and a twisted personality similar to that of a petty criminal. Believing that the concept of youth is a lie made up by youngsters who face their failures in denial, he turns in an essay that criticizes this exact mentality of youths. Irritated by the submission, his homeroom teacher, Shizuka Hiratsuka forces him to join the Volunteer Service Club—a club that assists students to solve their problems in life, hoping that helping other people would change his personality.
However, Yukino Yukinoshita, the most beautiful girl in school, is surprisingly the sole member of the club and a loner, albeit colder and smarter than Hikigaya. Their club soon expands when Yui Yuigahama joins them after being helped with her plight, and they begin to accept more requests.
With his status quo as a recluse, Hikigaya attempts to solve problems in his own way, but his methods may prove to be a double-edged sword.
