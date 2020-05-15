OUR LAST CRUSADE OR THE RISE OF A NEW WORLD: First Promo Released For Anime

A brand new anime is coming in, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World. Hit the jump to check out the first promo and some new casting information!

2017 saw the release of writer Kei Sazane and illustrator Ao Nekonabe's light novel series, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World. The series was published by Kadokawa, telling the story of a young, new emperor and a princess of a rival faction falling for one another during a time of war. The light novel series was such a success, that eventually the series obtained a manga adaption that released on Hakuhensha's Young Animal magazine, back in 2018.

In a recent announcement, the novel series was revealed to have a brand new anime series in development. The series was announced to be directed by Shin Oonuma (WATAMOTE) and Mirai Minato (BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense). The series is being developed over at SILVER LINK and during its development, the series has only really released some visuals for the series.

Recently, it was revealed that the voices of the main characters were announced. The characters Iska and Aliceliese Lou Nebulis IX would be voiced by Yusuke Kobayashi and Sora Amamiya, respectively. Along with this reveal, the first promo for the anime was released, showcasing new footage! Hit the jump to check it out!





Excited for the new series? Planning on reading the light novels? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World is set to release soon!