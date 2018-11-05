Sign In
OVERLORD: Pre-Orders Now Available For Exclusive Albedo Statue From F:NEX
Pre-orders have officially opened up for the new statue of the beautiful succubus Albedo from the anime series Overlord. Hit the jump to find out how you can claim yours!
Albedo
|
5/11/2018
Filed Under: "
Other
"
Earlier this week pre-orders officially opened up for the new statue of the succubus Albedo from the very popular series Overlord. The statue is being manufactured by F:NEX is part of the Overlord 2 series. Continue scrolling down to get more details!
The statue is fully painted and it is non-articulated, it is at a 1/7 scale. Even though it is 1/7 scale, it is promised to have every small and beautiful detail included with it. Check out the images below to see if you agree:
The statue will retail for $179.99 US Dollars and is expecting to arrive in January of 2019. Here is the full description of the product below:
The matchless beauty of Albedo from Overlord II has been captured for this appropriately graceful-looking figure from F:NEX! The Overseer of the Guardians of the Great Tomb of Nazarick who ranks above all NPCs has been sculpted in 1/7 scale with every small detail faithfully included. Leaning back on a table, she twirls a finger through her jet black hair with her gold eyes peeking out from behind her luscious locks as she gives a coy smile. Exquisitely detailed from the frills of her outfit to the plumage of her wings that are unfurled to her sides (each feather of which was sculpted individually), this is one figure of the Pure-White Devil no fan will want to miss adding to their collection.
If you want to check out the full product page and purchase it,
click here.
What are your thoughts on the statue? Are you going to be grabbing one for yourself? Let us know what your thoughts are on Albedo in the comments below!
