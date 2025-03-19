GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS New Video Shows Off Opening Theme

With its April 5th premiere and Crunchyroll simulcast fast approaching, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers has released a creditless version of its opening theme sequence, featuring “AXCLUSION” by ulma sound junction (Ragna Crimson OP). Check out the video down below:

The confirmed voice acting cast for Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers includes some of the franchise’s most iconic characters:

Sin Kiske – Issei Miyazaki

Sol Badguy – Joji Nakata

Unika – Yui Ishikawa

Ky Kiske – Takeshi Kusao

Dizzy – Kazue Fujita

Bridget – Manaka Iwami

Ramlethal Valentine – Megumi Han

Elphelt Valentine – Aya Suzaki

Jack-O – Hiromi Igarashi

Baiken – Mayumi Asano

Johnny – Norio Wakamoto

Leo Whitefang – Tetsu Inada

Vernon – Junichi Endo

Nerville Hammer – Yasuhiro Mamiya

The anime is being produced by SANZIGEN, the line up for the staff features a talented team of industry veterans:

Director: Shigeru Morikawa (Yuu Kou) (Argonavis: Ryūsei no Obligato)

Series Composition & Supervisor: Norimitsu Kaihō (Akudama Drive, Astra Lost in Space)

Associate Producer: Seiji Mizushima

Assistant Directors: Shinpei Ishikawa, Hiroshi Morita

Screenplay: Kou Shigenobu

Character Design: Takuya Chanohara, Yuka Hachimori, Joseph Shin

Art Director: Kazuhiro Arai

Compositing Director: Daisuke Okumura

Editor: Hatsumi Hidaka

Color Coordination: Miyu Ishibashi

Sound Director: Fumihiko Ootera

Sound Production: Magic Capsule

Additionally, Nowlu will perform the ending theme song, “Arika”.

The official website for the anime of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers describes the story of it as:

After the decline of the once robust fields of science and technology, a new energy source known as magic fuels the modern era. Humanity creates forbidden biological weapons: Gears. Those Gears eventually stand against humanity in a rebellion. Although they manage to overcome in the struggle for survival known as the Crusades, humanity’s losses are so great that even after several decades pass, their emotional wounds remain unable to fully heal. Sin Kiske, the child of a human and a Gear, heads to his father Ky and mother Dizzy’s wedding ceremony. Their wedding breaks the ultimate taboo: a union between a human and a Gear. Even with the world at peace, it took many years for such a ceremony to come to fruition. Despite the complex array of emotions surrounding it, the wedding ceremony is met with blessings. When suddenly, a mysterious girl appears… The fated child inheriting Gear blood–and the mysterious girl who despises Gears. Their meeting would shake the world.

Making it's first debut on the PlayStation in 1998, Guilty Gear has become one of the most beloved fighting game franchises in history. Known for it's fast-paced, high-energy combat, flexible combo systems, anime-inspired art style, and Signature heavy metal soundtrack. The latest video game entry, Guilty Gear Strive, launched in June 2021, with Season 3 DLC content rolling out since August 2023.

