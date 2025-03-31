MONSTER HUNTER WILDS Hits New Record With Over 10 Million Sales In First Month

MONSTER HUNTER WILDS Hits New Record With Over 10 Million Sales In First Month

Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds has sold over 10 million copies in its first month, setting a new record for the franchise. The game will have its first free update land on April 4th.

News
By GBest - Mar 31, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest installment in Capcom's long-running Monster Hunter franchise, has announced that they have sold over 10 million units worldwide just one month after its launch on February 28th, 2025. This marks a new first-month sales record for the company and signals another major win for one of Capcom’s most iconic game series.

Monster Hunter Wilds pushes the boundaries of the franchise by offering both series veterans and newcomers a fresh and immersive experience with plenty of monsters to hunt and slay. Developed with Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE, the game brings lush environments and dynamic weather systems to life. One moment you’re battling monsters in a savage wilderness, and the next you’re surrounded by a thriving ecosystem full of life.

One of the most favorited and talked-about features that helped Monster Hunter Wilds success, is its crossplay support. For the first time in the series' history, players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC can all hunt together seamlessly. Combined with a simultaneous global release, this has helped broaden the game’s reach and strengthen its already tight-knit player community.

A new mechanic for the game is the  “Focus Mode,” which allows players to hone in on monsters more precisely during combat. It also saves players time by removing loading screens between settlements and hunting zones, giving a smooth, uninterrupted experience as players journey between environments. These enhancements, paired with the core gameplay fans love with strategic battles, gear crafting, and epic monster showdowns. They have created a winning formula that resonates with longtime fans and first-timers alike.

The winning for fans doesn’t stop there either. Capcom has also recently announced that the first free post-launch Title Update for Monster Hunter Wilds will drop on April 4th. It will include the return of a fan-favorite monster and introduce the Grand Hub, a new in-game gathering place where players can meet, chat, and prepare for quests together. A second major update is also already in the works and is slated to arrive later this summer. Check out the official trailer for the first free update down below:

The Monster Hunter series, which began in 2004, has sold more than 108 million units globally as of December 2024. With Wilds smashing records out of the gate, it’s clear that Capcom is only growing stronger, continuing to evolve the franchise while staying true to what made it a global success in the first place.

Have you picked up and played Monster Hunter Wilds yet? Which weapon is your favorite to use? Let us know in the comments below!

