INEXPRESSIVE KASHIWADA AND EXPRESSIVE OOTA Romantic Comedy Anime Revealed

An anime adaptation of Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota, based on the romantic comedy manga created by Fuyu Azuma, has been officially announced! The reveal also came packed with a trailer, teaser art, main cast, and staff details, with an AnimeJapan 2025 event, ending with confirmation of a 2025 release date.

Check out the official trailer and teaser art piece followed by more details and the release date down below!

The main voice cast for the anime currently includes:

Kashiwada – Akane Fujita

Oota – Kyohei Natsume

Tadokoro – Yuya Hirose

Sata – Sohei Horikane

Fans attending AnimeJapan 2025 can visit the NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan booth on March 22-23 to participate in an interactive photo challenge:

Photo Spot Challenge:

Take a photo mimicking Kashiwada’s stoic expressions or Oota’s expressive reactions.

Post it on social media with the hashtags #ExpressionChallenge and #Kashiwada-sanOta-kun.

10 winners will be randomly selected to receive a 500 yen Amazon gift card!

Special Stage Event: March 23rd (13:00-13:40 JST)

The special stage event will have voice actors of the main cast Akane Fujita, Kyohei Natsume, Yuya Hirose, and Sohei Horikane live on stage!

The event will also be streamed for free on ABEMA and YouTube’s NBCUniversal Anime/Music channel.

The TV anime adaptation is being produced by STUDIO POLON, featuring a new and creative team:

Director: Tomohiro Kamitani

Series Composition: Michiko Yokote

Character Design & Chief Animation Director: Naoto Nakamura

Music: Yukari Hashimoto & Tetsuya Shitara

Originally published under Kadokawa’s Dragon Age Comics imprint, Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota follows a high school romance with a comedic twist. Kashiwada is a girl who never shows emotion, while Oota wears every feeling on his face. Their opposite personalities lead to hilarious and heartwarming moments, making this a must-watch romantic comedy show. Check out the official synopsis by Kadokawa below:

Kashiwada is a girl who never shows emotions on her face. Oota always tries to surprise her...but never succeeds. Kashiwada and Oota are classmates at a junior high school. Oota is always thinking of pranks to surprise Kashiwada, but he always fails. Kashiwada likes to look at Oota, for he shows his emotions on his face too much. They look like opposite type of people, but they both care about each other. "Look, Oota is up to something..." Other classmates love to see the unique relationship between them. A heart-warming love comedy which takes place in an ordinary junior high school in Japan.

Although they confirmed a 2025 release date, they haven't said exactly when in 2025 that would be. We should expect more details and maybe an official date with day and month at the AnimeJapan 2025 event later this month.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you going to be watching this anime? Let us know in the comments below! As always stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!