SUMMER POCKETS Anime Drops New Promo Video, Key Art Poster Before Premiere

The Summer Pockets anime debuts next month. The latest announcement features a new trailer, key visual art piece. Read on for the full details about this upcoming anime!

By GBest - Mar 19, 2025 02:03 PM EST
Source: Summer Pockets Anime Website

The upcoming Summer Pockets anime adaptation, based on Visual Arts/Key’s beloved visual novel, has released its second promotional video along with a brand-new key visual. The trailer also offers a preview of the ending theme song, "Loving Moment," performed by Konomi Suzuki. Check it out down below:

As mentioned above, they also dropped a visual art poster for fans to enjoy. The art visual features most of the main cast having fun in the small town.


With a large list of voice actors to help bring the beloved characters to life, here is a look at the lineup of voice talent:

  • Shōya Chiba as Hairi Takahara
  • Konomi Kohara as Shiroha Naruse
  • Natsumi Takamori as Ao Sorakado
  • Nene Hieda as Kamome Kushima (previously voiced by Tomomi Mineuchi in the game)
  • Emiri Iwai as Tsumugi Wenders
  • Saku Ichimiya as Miki Nomura
  • Sahomi Koyama as Shizuku Mizuori
  • Aimi Tanaka as Umi Katō
  • Megumi Takamoto as Kyoko Misaki
  • Minoru Shiraishi as Kobato Naruse
  • Konomi Suzuki as Inari
  • Kentarō Kumagai as Ryoichi Mitani
  • Yōhei Hamada as Tenzen Kanō


The Summer Pockets anime is directed by Tomoki Kobayashi (Akame ga Kill!, sola) at studio feel. Keiichirō Ōchi (Adachi and Shimamura, Hinamatsuri) is handling the series composition, while Mai Otsuka (Tearmoon Empire, Non Non Biyori) is designing the characters.

The anime’s soundtrack features a team of talented composers, including:

  • Shinji Orito
  • Jun Maeda
  • Donmaru
  • Tomohiro Takeshita
  • Ryō Mizutsuki
  • Shūhei Ōhashi
  • Additionally, Konomi Suzuki, who performed the game’s theme songs, is back to sing the anime’s opening theme, "ALKA TALE," along with the ending theme, "Lasting Moment."


The Summer Pockets anime is premiere is just around the corner, it is set to premiere at these scheduled blocks and on these programs:

  • April 7th – Tokyo MX, BS11
  • April 8th – MBS, Shizuoka Broadcasting System
  • April 10th – AT-X
  • April 11th – TV Setouchi


Summer Pockets was originally released for PC in June 2018, Summer Pockets is a visual novel developed by Visual Arts/Key, known for acclaimed titles like Clannad, AIR, Angel Beats!, and Rewrite. The game later launched on Nintendo Switch in 2019 and received an expanded version, Summer Pockets REFLECTION BLUE, for PC, mobile, Switch, and PlayStation 4 in 2020. An English version arrived on Steam in February 2020.

The steam page for the video game desrcribes it as:

To help manage his recently deceased grandmother's effects, the protagonist Takahara Hairi travels to Torishirojima during his summer vacation.

As he gets off the ferry boat, he spots a lone girl standing on the pier. A girl who simply gazes intho the distance as her long hair flutters in the wind. He looks at the girl in utter bewilderment, but before he realizes it, she can no longer be found anywhere.

Hairi finds himself starting to adjust to life on this island, surrounded by nature far lusher than anything he has ever come across back in the city. Time seems to flow by casually on this island, and as it does, memories of something nostalgic keep coming back to him... Memories of something he had long forgotten.

What are your thoughts on the promo video and art poster? Have you heard of this game series before? Sound off below and let us know! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!

