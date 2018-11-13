PEACE MAKER KUROGANE MOVIE 2: YUUMEI Teases Fans With New Trailer

The official FRONTIERWORKS YouTube channel has uploaded a new 16 second promotional video for the upcoming samurai movie, Peace Maker Kurogane Movie 2: Yuumei. The video is really short and gives rapid sequences that serve as a reminder for fans that the movie is coming. It is difficult to analyze the story details like this but fans will definitely find a way to connect everything together. The trialer also teases battles to come, character interactions/relationships and gives a peak at what animation style the movie will use.

Yuumei will premiere on November 17, 2018. This movie serves as a sequel to the original with the same name which aired on June 2, 2018 and was directed by Sayaka Koiso, who also did character design. The manga series that inspired these movies has been publishing since October 10, 2002 and is written and illustrated by Nanae Chrono. Comic Blade does the serialization.

