PERSONA SUPER LIVE 2019 Releases Promotional Video

An upcoming concert inspired by the Persona franchise titled Persona Super Live 2019, has shared a promotional video. Here is more information on the concert.

The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 40 second promotional video for the upcoming Persona Super Live 2019 concert. This concert is inspired by the Persona anime franchise and if it follows the same formula as past concerts, it has the possibility of releasing a trailer at the end of the performance. Persona Super Live 2015 released Persona 5's first trailer, ther is no Persona game around the concert's time. The possibility of something being announced there is high.



There are several options for the concert to announce: Persona 5 Ruby, Persona 3 Remake, Persona 5 bonus content, Persona 6 and a Persona 5 Arena. The concert will take place from April 24 to April 25 and will give more details regarding tickets and other information on a later date. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE