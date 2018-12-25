PRISON LAB Anime Series Reveals Cast, Promotional Video And Visual

The studio behind the animation of this upcoming project, Production I.G, has revealed the cast and a new visual for the show. This net anime is adapting authors Chiho Minase and Kantetsu's Prison Lab manga series, the anime has a premiere date of December 28 in the Anime Beans app.
The promotional video has several shots of the series that have been taken directly from the manga. These are the first looks at the main characters being animated and gives fans a tease of what is to come, nothing in the story has been revealed.
Cast
Kohei Takeda as Aito Eyama
Saki Minami as Aya Kirishima
Chinatsu Akasaki as Yoshino Misaki
Shūta Morishima as Harakawa
Ken Yanai as Shin Tomiya
Taro Kiuchi as Seiji Katsumata
Ayumi Orii as Erika Kuranashi
Karin Shizuki as Bunny
Iori Isaki as Plush Toy
The manga series has been publishing since February 27, 2016 and tells the story of Aito Eyama and his sadistic revenge and as he calls it, his "divine" retribution. The story also features Aya Kirishima, Erika Kuranashi, Seiji Katsumata and Yoshino Misaki. Production I.G launched the Anime Beans app on December 17 and has several anime titles with English subtitles, the company has stated that it plans to subtitle more titles in the future.
A strange letter arrived under the high school student Eiyama Aito who despairs every day of unlawful bullying on the last school day before summer vacation. It was an invitation to a "confinement game" that anyone can be locked in for a month for one month. During the period, anyone other than killing is permitted to the confinement, and if you do not even name your opponent, you can get a lot of money. Eiyama who appointed Aki Kirishima, mastermind for bullying, as a confinement partner. The boy's revenge play begins!
Prison Lab launches on December 28
