PRISON LAB Anime Series Reveals Cast, Promotional Video And Visual

Authors Chiho Mizuse and Kantetsu's horror psychological manga series, Prison Lab , has revealed its cast behind its anime adaptation as well as a new visual and promotional video. Here is more.

The studio behind the animation of this upcoming project, Production I.G, has revealed the cast and a new visual for the show. This net anime is adapting authors Chiho Minase and Kantetsu's Prison Lab manga series, the anime has a premiere date of December 28 in the Anime Beans app.



The promotional video has several shots of the series that have been taken directly from the manga. These are the first looks at the main characters being animated and gives fans a tease of what is to come, nothing in the story has been revealed.



Cast

Kohei Takeda as Aito Eyama

Saki Minami as Aya Kirishima

Chinatsu Akasaki as Yoshino Misaki

Shūta Morishima as Harakawa

Ken Yanai as Shin Tomiya

Taro Kiuchi as Seiji Katsumata

Ayumi Orii as Erika Kuranashi

Karin Shizuki as Bunny

Iori Isaki as Plush Toy



The manga series has been publishing since February 27, 2016 and tells the story of Aito Eyama and his sadistic revenge and as he calls it, his "divine" retribution. The story also features Aya Kirishima, Erika Kuranashi, Seiji Katsumata and Yoshino Misaki. Production I.G launched the Anime Beans app on December 17 and has several anime titles with English subtitles, the company has stated that it plans to subtitle more titles in the future.

