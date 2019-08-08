PROMARE: Brand New English Subbed Trailer Streamed

Promare is coming to North American screens, this fall. Hit the jump to check out the brand new trailer and release dates for North America!

Thanks to GKIDS and Fathom Events, the hit stylized film, Promare, is set to have a North American release this fall! When the film relased, in Japan, back in May; the film ranked #8 and was a slam dunk for a lot of fans of the creators and new viewers alike. To hype up the fanbase, a brand new English subbed trailer has been released. Hit the jump to check out all of the mutant fighting goodness.







With creators that span from Attack on Titan and Kill la Kill, its no wonder that the film has done so well that an overseas release is coming! The first release will be on September 17th, as an English dub; September 19th will be releasing the English sub and September 20th will be a seperate release of the film to many other theaters. Excited for the North American release? Share your thoughts in the comments!

