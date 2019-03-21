 PROMARE: Brand New Key Visual Released For Upcoming Anime Film
Upcoming anime film Promare has just released a brand new key visual that reveals a lot of the main cast! Hit the jump to take a look!

When thinking of anime and fire, the last thing most people assume are firefighters who fight fire based mutants. Yet that is exactly what Studio TRIGGER (Kill La Kill, Darling In The Franxxx) is going to do with their latest film Promare! Not much of the series has been announced yet but Vinny the mouse has been revealed to be comedian Kendo Kobayashi and Arata Furuta is voicing Deus Prometh. A new key visual was released that features main character Galos Thymos. Check it out below! 



Excited for the new series? Love the new visual? Share your thoughts in the comments! The new film releases in Japan on May 24th!
