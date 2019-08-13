PROMARE: The New Film Has Officially Reached 1 Billion Yen
Studio Trigger and XFlag's hyper stylized and incredibly colorful film, Promare, came onto the scene with no previous series or following. As a completely new concept, the film had a lot to live up to in an era where anime is having a new and powerful resurgence. Luckily, and with the help of loyal fans, the film has crossed a box office milestone in Japan, by earning 1 billion Yen! As the numbers continue to grow, the creators are planning a very special "thank you plan" to the fans who contributed to this amazing feat.
Promare has crossed a box office milestone in Japan by reaching 1 billion Yen! Hit the jump to see what the creators have to say about it!
With news like this, this will open up doors for many original anime film ideas to hopefully spring up and give more studios a chance to shine. Have you seen Promare? Excited for the film's success? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Also, make sure to see the US release of the film on September 17th, 19th, and 20th!
