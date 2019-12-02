PSYCHO-PASS: New Trailer Released For Third Film With a New Ending Remix
Animated by Production I.G. and distributed by TOHO; Psycho-Pass has been chugging along with its latest film trilogy, Sinners of the System, that has been continuing the overall world's lore. The film series has been doing well and has been well recieved by many fans! In the most recent news, the third film in the trilogy, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.3 In the Realm Beyond is____, has just released a new trailer for the upcoming movie! The trailer features a remix, performed by Masayuki Nakano, of the original anime's ending theme "Nameless Monster". Nakano has been remixing the songs in the series since the first film's release back in the end of February. Check out the trailer below!
Psycho-Pass is setting up to release the third film in its trilogy with a brand new trailer release. Hit the jump to check it out!
Excited for the upcoming film? Psycho-Pass SS Case.3 is set to release in Japan, with the same creative team, on March 8th with 4D, 4DX and MX4D screenings!
