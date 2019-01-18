PSYCHO-PASS SS Anime Film Reveals TV Commercials For Case 1 And 2
The official Noitamina YouTube channel has uploaded two new 15-second television commercials for the Case 1 and Case 2 from the movie Psycho-Pass Sinners of the System. These two videos show new footage from the film and are action-packed with different battles and intense dramatic sequences. The theme song All Alone With You by BOOM BOOM SATELLITES is also previewed here.
It was recently revealed that the movie trilogy will be getting 4D screenings thanks to character designer Akira Amano. Japan will be offering both 4DX and MX4D screenings. Fans that attend these events will get a gift from main designer Naoyuki Onda, an image board with character visuals.
January 25, 2019 marks the release date of the first film Crime and Punishment, with the second movie, First Guardian, hitting screens on February 15. Finally, Beyond Enthusiasm has not been given a release date yet.
Cast
Kenji Nojima as Ginoza Nobuchika
Ayane Sakura as Mika Shimotsuki
Kinryuu Arimoto as Tomomi Masaoka
Hiroki Touchi as Teppei Sugou
Tomokazu Seki as Shinya Kougami
The trilogy uses the same staff across the board with Koji Maibo acting as general manager for everything. Shiotani is the director for every film, screenplay duties fall to Kagamine Gen and Fukami, Naoyuki Onda / Kyoji Asano are the character desingers and Production IG animates the trilogy.
"Is it okay if I claim this case as mine, Senpai?"
In the winter of 2117, a runaway vehicle crashes into the Public Safety Bureau Building. The driver is identified as Izumi Yasaka, a psychological counselor at the Sanctuary, a Latent Criminal Isolation Facility in Aomori Prefecture. But right before her interrogation, Enforcer Mika Shimotsuki and Inspector Nobuchika Ginoza are tasked with promptly escorting Yasaka back to Aomori. What awaits them there is a False Paradise.
Tsumi to Batsu is out on January 25
