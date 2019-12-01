PSYCHO-PASS SS Anime Film Trilogy Getting 4D Screenings

The official Psycho-Pass anime website has announced that the upcoming film trilogy Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System will be offering 4D screenings, both 4DX and MX4D in Japan. Fans who attend these screenings will get a bonus image board with character visuals illustrated by the main designer Naoyuki Onda.
The first movie, Crime and Punishment, will be out on January 25, 2019. The second, First Guardian, is out on February 15, 2019 and the third one, Beyond Enthusiasm has no release date yet. Tsumo to Batsu has the voice actors Kenji Nojima as Ginoza Nobuchika and Ayane Sakura as Mika Shimotsuki. First Guardian has Kinryuu Arimoto as Tomomi Masaoka and Hiroki Touchi as Teppei Sugou. Onshuu no Kanata ni only lists one voice actor in Tomokazu Seki as Shinya Kougami.
Koji Maibo is the general manager, Shiotani naoshi directs the films, Kagamine Gen and Fukami true write the screenplay, Naoyuki Onda / Kyoji Asano are under character design and Production IG is the studio animating the project. The theme song of the trilogy is abnormalize. The three endings for the three films are (in order): Fallen, All Alone With You and Namae no nai Kaibutsu.
"Is it okay if I claim this case as mine, Senpai?"
In the winter of 2117, a runaway vehicle crashes into the Public Safety Bureau Building. The driver is identified as Izumi Yasaka, a psychological counselor at the Sanctuary, a Latent Criminal Isolation Facility in Aomori Prefecture. But right before her interrogation, Enforcer Mika Shimotsuki and Inspector Nobuchika Ginoza are tasked with promptly escorting Yasaka back to Aomori. What awaits them there is a False Paradise.
Tsumi to Batsu is out on January 25
