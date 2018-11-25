RASCAL DOES NOT DREAM OF BUNNY GIRL SENPAI Video Breaks Down The Ending Theme's Voices

The Yusanime Crack YouTube channel has uploaded breakdown of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai's ending theme song (Fukashigi no Carte). The song is sung by every main female character from the show, this video highlights which actress is singing and is edited in a simple way for fans to catch every part. Here are the six voice actresses that sing the opening as their characters:
Cast
Mai Sakurajima - Asami Seto
Tomoe Koga - Nao Touyama
Rio Futaba - Atsumi Tanezaki
Nodoka Toyohama - Maaya Uchida
Kaede Azusagawa - Yurika Kubo
Shouko Makinohara - Inori Minase
The anime series started airing on October 4, it has 7 episodes of a total of 13 out right now, Aniplex of America has the English license and you can catch it in Crunchyroll. The anime is also getting a film that serves as a sequel to the anime series.
The upcoming film adaptation is produced by: Aniplex, Tokyo MX, Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures, Nagoya Broadcasting Network, BS11, ABC Animation and Kadokawa. CloverWorks is animating it and there is no information on the cast and staff behind it as of right now.
Souichi Masui directs it, Yoshikazu Iwananmi is the sound director, Masahiro Yokotani writes the script and is under series composition. The two main characters are: Asami Seto as Mai Sakurajima and Kaito Ishikawa as Sakuta Azusagawa. Nao Touyama as Tomoe Koga will have a prominent role in the series' upcoming fourth episode. As soon as more information on the movie comes out, we will let you know.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]