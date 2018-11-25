RASCAL DOES NOT DREAM OF BUNNY GIRL SENPAI Video Breaks Down The Ending Theme's Voices

The Yusanime Crack YouTube channel has uploaded breakdown of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai's ending theme song (Fukashigi no Carte). The song is sung by every main female character from the show, this video highlights which actress is singing and is edited in a simple way for fans to catch every part. Here are the six voice actresses that sing the opening as their characters:



Cast

Mai Sakurajima - Asami Seto

Tomoe Koga - Nao Touyama

Rio Futaba - Atsumi Tanezaki

Nodoka Toyohama - Maaya Uchida

Kaede Azusagawa - Yurika Kubo

Shouko Makinohara - Inori Minase

The anime series started airing on October 4, it has 7 episodes of a total of 13 out right now, Aniplex of America has the English license and you can catch it in Crunchyroll. The anime is also getting a film that serves as a sequel to the anime series.

The upcoming film adaptation is produced by: Aniplex, Tokyo MX, Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures, Nagoya Broadcasting Network, BS11, ABC Animation and Kadokawa. CloverWorks is animating it and there is no information on the cast and staff behind it as of right now.