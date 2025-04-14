RASCAL DOES NOT DREAM Returns With New Short Story Collection This Summer

The well known and loved Rascal Does Not Dream light novel series by Hajime Kamoshida is set to continue its post-finale journey with a new short story collection titled Rascal Does Not Dream of a Beach Queen+. Kadokawa will release the collection on July 10th, 2025, marking a continued celebration of the series' 10th anniversary. Series illustrator Keeji Mizoguchi returns to bring the characters to life once more through his signature artwork.

Check out the official tweet from bunko_denegeki featuring a nice piece of artwork for the announcement down below:

This new release features an all-new story titled Rascal Does Not Dream of a Tropical Summer. Set during Minegahara High School’s sports festival, the story follows protagonist Sakuta Azusagawa as he finds himself unexpectedly participating in the ball tossing event. He steps in for junior and beach volleyball player Minagi Ōtsu, adding a lighthearted and sunny twist to the typically emotional series.

The announcement comes on the heels of the conclusion of the main series, which wrapped with its 15th volume, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend, released in October 2024. The series, which began in 2014, now boasts over 3 million copies in circulation and a dedicated global fanbase.

In addition to the new short story, the series has seen significant growth in its anime adaptations over the last few years. The original 2018 television anime covered the first five volumes, followed by Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl (2019), which adapted volumes six and seven. More recently, films adapting the eighth and ninth novels—Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid—were released in 2023, both debuting in the top five at the Japanese box office.

Aniplex of America brought these movies to U.S. theaters in 2024, offering fans both English-subtitled and dubbed versions. Now, the anime franchise is set to return again this summer in July with the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus TV adaptation, marking the beginning of the "University Student Arc."

As the beloved series continues to expand with new content, fans have plenty to look forward to, all the way from emotional stories to slice-of-life charm, and even more of Sakuta's signature dry wit.

What are your thoughts on the article? Are you a fan of the Rascal Does Not Dream series? Have you watched the anime?

