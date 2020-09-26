RENT-A-GIRLFRIEND Anime Gets Renewed for a Second Season!

Right after the credits rolled on the anime adaption of Rent-A-Girlfriend, a second season for the series was announced on official Twitter and Youtube accounts. The promotional video features a commemorative image of the four main cast of girls thanking the fans for all the support for the new season to get greenlit.
This comes shortly after a staff member of the first season asked Japanese fans to show support by pre-ordering Blu-rays. Associate producer Taiki Kakizaki wrote on Twitter that "we want to do a second season [of Rent-a-Girlfriend], so everyone please pre-order the Blu-ray. We'd love to have your help...!"
There is no current release window or date for the upcoming second season, so stay tuned!
Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,"You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin! - Crunchyroll
