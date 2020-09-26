RENT-A-GIRLFRIEND Anime Gets Renewed for a Second Season!

Soon after the first season of RENT-A-GIRLFRIEND, the second season was announced over official accounts in a promotional video thanking the fans.

Right after the credits rolled on the anime adaption of Rent-A-Girlfriend, a second season for the series was announced on official Twitter and Youtube accounts. The promotional video features a commemorative image of the four main cast of girls thanking the fans for all the support for the new season to get greenlit.

This comes shortly after a staff member of the first season asked Japanese fans to show support by pre-ordering Blu-rays. Associate producer Taiki Kakizaki wrote on Twitter that "we want to do a second season [of Rent-a-Girlfriend], so everyone please pre-order the Blu-ray. We'd love to have your help...!"

There is no current release window or date for the upcoming second season, so stay tuned!