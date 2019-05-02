RE:ZERO Season 1 Part 1 Sending Out Replacements To Buyers
The official Funimation site has posted a blog talking about sending replacements to buyers and owners of the Season 1 Part 1 of the Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- anime series. Funimation sold this Blu-ray set back in 2018 but many customers were complaining about the video quality and some banding artifacts.
Funimation has posted a blog explaining how it will replace the Season 1 Part 1 of the Blu-ray and Disc set. Here are the details on how buyers and owners can get new products for free.
The company has now stated that it will be sending out replacements to those buyers for free. The company has spoken with the licensor and now have the correct and better materials. Here is the post where you can learn step by step how to get a replacement.
Funimation also states that the new and upcoming home video releases, like Season 1 Part 2 of the series, will have the best video materials. The second part is available for purchase right now. The company will have the replacement program available until October 31, 2019.
Natsuki Subaru, an ordinary high school student, is on his way home from the convenience store when he finds himself transported to another world. As he's lost and confused in a new world where he doesn't even know left from right, the only person to reach out to him was a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her somehow for saving him from his own despair, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she's looking for...
Re:Zero can be found in Funimation
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]