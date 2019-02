RE:ZERO Season 1 Part 1 Sending Out Replacements To Buyers

The official Funimation site has posted a blog talking about sending replacements to buyers and owners of the Season 1 Part 1 of the Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- anime series. Funimation sold this Blu-ray set back in 2018 but many customers were complaining about the video quality and some banding artifacts.The company has now stated that it will be sending out replacements to those buyers for free. The company has spoken with the licensor and now have the correct and better materials.Funimation also states that the new and upcoming home video releases, like Season 1 Part 2 of the series, will have the best video materials.. The company will have the replacement program available until October 31, 2019.

Natsuki Subaru, an ordinary high school student, is on his way home from the convenience store when he finds himself transported to another world. As he's lost and confused in a new world where he doesn't even know left from right, the only person to reach out to him was a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her somehow for saving him from his own despair, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she's looking for...