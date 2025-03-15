ROCK IS A LADY'S MODESTY New Character Trailer And Visual Art Piece Arrive

The upcoming music drama anime Rock is a Lady’s Modesty has dropped a brand-new character trailer and a special "character gap" visual, highlighting Tina Isemi, the high-class yet high-strung keyboardist of the band. Ayaka Fukuhara (Rin in THE iDOLM@STER CINDERELLA GIRLS) will be voicing Tina, bringing her fiery and elegant personality to life.

Check out the character trailer for Tina down below:

They also revealed a new 'Character Gap' visual art piece on the anime's official X / Twitter page for fans to enjoy. Check it out below:

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see Tina and the rest of the band in action, as Rock is a Lady’s Modesty is officially set to begin airing next month in April 2025. We also could see some more details about the show and more trailers or teaser art pieces at AnimeJapan 2025 later this month.



The anime is produced by BN Pictures, featuring a talented and creative team behind its adaptation:

Director: Shinya Watada (THE iDOLM@STER Million Live!)

Series Composition: Shogo Yasukawa (Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included)

Character Designs: Risa Miyadani (Aikatsu Planet!)



Based on the manga by Written and illustrated by Hiroshi Fukuda , Rock Is a Lady's Modesty first began releasing its chapters on Hakusensha's seinen manga magazine Young Animal on October 28th, 2022. Hakusensha has collected its chapters into individual tankōbon volumes, with the first one released on April 28th, 2023. As of November 28th, 2024, six volumes for the manga have been released.

Rock Is a Lady's Modesty Synopsis: At an elite all-girls' academy where refined young ladies gather, Lilisa Suzunomiya, now the daughter of a real estate tycoon after her mother remarried, is forced to abandon her guitar and rock music to fit in. However, her passion is reignited by sounds from the old school building, where she meets a skilled drummer who shares her love for rock. Together, they embrace their inner rockstars, elegantly clashing and shouting their way through the academy in this captivating tale of grace and rebellion.

With stunning character designs, a unique story blending wealth and rock music, and a fresh take on the music anime genre, Rock is a Lady’s Modesty is shaping up to be a must-watch series in Spring 2025.

What are your thoughts on the trailer and teaser art piece? Will you be watching this show next month? Have you read the manga before? Let us know your answers and thoughts in the comments down below! As always stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!